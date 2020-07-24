Roposo launches ‘Pride of India' program, a collaboration with Indian achievers

Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 24: Roposo launches the 'Pride of India' program, a collaboration with Indian achievers like Babita Phogat, Chandro Tomar, Neel Ghose and Sangram Singh. The multifaceted program recognizes remarkable Indians by providing them with a platform to mentor and inspires fellow Indians.

India is a land of many talents. Many Indians have made it big in their chosen field and many more are waiting to be discovered. Roposo believes that each of us has an innate talent that needs a bit of inspiration and a platform to shine.

The inaugural phase of the program kickstarts with Babita Phogat, India's first gold medal winner in women's wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi, who at the age of 88 years is the oldest woman sharpshooter in the world, Sangram Singh, the world's best wrestler (as per World Wrestling Professionals), and Neel Ghose, whose Robin Hood Army is on a mission to feed 30 Million Citizens.

"Just like age has no bearing on my achievements, Roposo is an all-encompassing platform that doesn't differentiate across statures. I am happy to contribute to a platform that doesn't put constraints on unlocking one's full potential," says Chandro Tomar.

Each 'Pride of India' mentor will have a Roposo profile to share their experiences and life lessons with other aspiring Indians through innovative Roposo-styled short-video capsules.

The series will comprise:

Chandro Tomar's life lessons around persistence, dedication and discipline [click here]

Sangram Singh's tips on physical wellness [click here]

Neel Ghose's insights on providing meals for the less fortunate [click here]

Babita Phogat's talk about self-defence techniques [releasing soon]

"As the largest #MadeInIndia social video platform in the country, we have a great responsibility towards creating a platform rooted in Indian culture and ethos," said Bikash Chowdhury, CMO of Glance which owns Roposo. "With the Roposo Pride of India' program, we hope to recognize Indians who have made the nation proud and contribute to the cause of nation-building by inspiring millions of Indians to realize their full potential."

"I'm really grateful to the Roposo team for providing this platform - the "pride" honestly belongs to every single Robin in the Robin Hood Army, said Neel Ghose. "We've done impact campaigns with Roposo over the years, so it's even more special coming from a team which obviously cares about building a better, more inclusive community and future."

Chandro Tomar, Neel Ghose and Sangram Singh are already Roposo active, having garnered more than 25k followers within a day. Babita Phogat will be sharing her first message in the coming days.

About Roposo

Roposo is India's #1 video-sharing social networking platform, proudly made in India and owned by Glance. Available in English and 10 Indian regional languages, the app enables users to express themselves and connect with others using short-form video content. Roposo's powerful video creation and editing tools allow users to share their life, showcase their hidden talents, and voice their opinion on relevant issues in their native language. Roposo has more than 80 million users and serves more than 2 billion video views a day. For more information visit www.roposo.com

About Glance

Glance is the world's first screen zero platform, enabling consumers to experience the best of the internet on screen zero of their smartphones and other connected devices. Glance's AI-powered personalization enables consumers to enjoy content, products, and services of their choice, all delivered in an intuitive and visually stunning format. With more than 100 million daily active users, Glance is the largest #MadeInIndia content platform. For more information visit glance.com