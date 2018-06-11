Room of former speaker allotted to Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Chairman of the coordination committee, Siddaramaiah, has been allotted the room of former speaker in Vidhana Soudha.

The allocation of swanky office Siddaramaiah has raised eyebrows since he doesn't hold no constitutional post in the new state government. Siddaramaiah is the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and the chairman of the JDS-Congress government coordination committee.

Former Speaker KB Koliwad had renovated the office in Vidhana Soudha which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 68 lakh. Speaking to reporters, Koliwad said, "There is no violation of any rule in renovating my office.I get lot of visitors from various states. I need a proper office."

Earlier, the Speaker had a single room as his office and later it had been expanded into two rooms. While ownership of Vidhana Soudha is vested with Public Works Department, the contract for renovation of the Speaker's office was awarded to a private company RK Industries.

