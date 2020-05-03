  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Role of Tablighi Jamaat most condemnable says Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |

    Lucknow, May 03: Holding the Tablighi Jamaat responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely a crime.

    Role of Tablighi Jamaat most condemnable says Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Speaking at a programme of a news channel, Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat."

    Over 16,000 visited Tablighi Jamaat HQ between March 13 and 24

    "In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extend," he said.

    The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the "crime that they have committed".

    A Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March turned out to be a major source of COVID-19 cases, with those who attended the meet returned home in different parts of the country after being infected with the deadly virus.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath coronavirus uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 8:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X