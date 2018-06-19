Rohith Vemula's mother says IUML's cheque not bounced

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader assured that the party would stick to its words as promised to Rohith Vemula's mother. IUML leader was responding to a new report which claimed that Rs 20 lakh cheque given to Rohith Vemula 's mother was bounced.

Dr MK Muneer, IUML leader, said, " I heard the news that a cheque of Rs 20 lakh that was given to Rohith Vemula 's mother bounced. This has not come to the notice of any of our leaders yet."

A day before a news report claimed that research scholar Rohith Vemula's mother had accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of not fulfilling its promise of building a house for the family.

According to the report, Radhika claimed that the IUML promised her Rs 20 lakh to build a house soon after her son committed suicide, but only used her for political gains. However, Radhika Vemula termed the article "fake".

Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson of BJP, citing the report tweeted, "This is saddening!! Politics over the dead .. Instalments yet to be paid.. It seems while some were eying for gains over an unfortunate Suicide, Truth was the biggest looser !!"

It seems while some were eying for gains over an unfortunate Suicide,Truth was the biggest looser!! https://t.co/l9codFdHkj — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 19, 2018

Rohith's brother also took to Facebook to defend his mother and the IUML. "...This is to clarify that someone hacked my account and trying to defame my mom, Radhika Vemula, by saying that she accepted some amount from IUML party, Kerala to talk against Mr. Modi. That's bull shit and not true. IUML party promised to help us to build a house as we are poor. And they stand on their word."

