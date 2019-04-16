Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, ND Tiwari's son, brought dead to Delhi hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 16: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of Uttarakhand's former Chief Minister late N D Tiwari, was brought dead to a hospital in Delhi's Saket on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh (south district), police received a call regarding a man brought dead at Max hospital.

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of death.His mother Ujjwala Tiwari was also admitted to the same hospital where she received a call from their home about her son being "unwell and bleeding from nose", he said.

"Max Hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 4:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared brought dead at the emergency department," the hospital said in a brief statement.

"As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities," it said. Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at the age of 93 on October 18, his birthday, last year. The hospital expressed condolences at Tiwari's passing away.

He too was undergoing treatment for age-related complications at the Saket hospital.

The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief of minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit Tiwari joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and recently indicated he could join the Congress