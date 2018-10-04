  • search

7 Rohingyas will go back to Myanmar as SC rejects plea to stall deportation

    New Delhi, Oct 4: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition that sought to stall the deportation of seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. The plea was filed by advocate, Prashanth Bhushan who had sought to stall the deportation of the seven to Myanmar through the border point at Moreh in Imphal.

    The Centre informed the court that the seven had entered India illegally in 2012. They had been convicted under the Foreigners Act and detained at the Silchar detention centre.

    The Centre further said that Myanmar had accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and agreed to take them back. That is the reason the Centre is facilitating their return to their country, the Centre represented by Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta stated.

    Bhushan on the other hand argued that the seven Rohingyas are sent back under duress and coercion. He requested the SC to ask the UNHRC officials to interview them and find out if they out of their free will would go back to a country which had unleashed the worst genocide against the Rohingyas.

