Rohingyas living near Army installations: IB, MI say concern level is extreme

Hyderabad, Oct 9: Concerned with the issue of Rohingya Muslims, the Military Intelligence has now sought details about those living close to defence installations in Hyderabad.

There are around 4,500 Rohingyas living in various parts of Hyderabad and the intelligence has signalled a concern. Many of them live very close to defence installations and this is a major security risk.

Also Read | Deporting Rohingyas and the impact of Supreme Court's latest verdict

At a high-level meeting held , the looming threat of the Rohingyas living in the city, especially those dangerously close to security establishments were discussed.

The worry for the agencies are those Rohingya Muslims who live in the Kanchanbagh area near Hafeezbabanagar which houses several defence laboratories. There are nearly a 1,000 Rohingya who live in and around these areas and this has posed a huge security risk.

The Army and the Intelligence have told the police to enhance security in these areas as there could be some who would try and target these high-profile installations. While the Defence has already enhanced security, they want the police too to do their bit.

Also Read | "Pseudo-liberals have made Rohingyas a rallying point to divide India on communal lines"

At the meeting, various aspects relating to security were discussed. The terror cases registered against the Rohingyas and also their identity documents were discussed. It was found in many cases that some of the Rohingyas had obtained valid Indian documents. A probe would be ordered into that and necessary action would be initiated, an officer informed OneIndia.

In Hyderabad, there are around 4,500 Rohingyas who reside. Many live close to Hafeezbabanagar and Balapur. There are several high profile installations in these areas.

During the meeting the threat perception from the Rohingyas were discussed. Although no dedicated terror camp was found in Hyderabad concerning the Rohingyas was found, Intelligence Bureau officials do not rule out the possibility of some being brain-washed into carrying out strikes.

Also Read | Deporting Rohingyas to Myanmar: More than nationalist, it's a realist move by India

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the threat perception to the Secunderabad Cantonment and also the Army installations in the area. It was decided that the coordination between the state police, intelligence and Army would need to be enhanced.

While no major incident has been reported, the Intelligence Bureau says that such persons would be used by terror groups. Terror is nothing new in Hyderabad and in the past, there have been several instances of terror attacks. The city had become a breeding ground for the activities of the Indian Mujahideen and the Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami.