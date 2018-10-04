Rohingyas deported in accordance with established procedures and previous precedent

New Delhi, Oct 4: Ministry of External Affairs has clarified the matter of seven Rohingya infiltrators being handed over the Myanmar. The Supreme Court of India refused to intervene into the matter of them being handed over Myanmar.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "Seven individuals from Rakhine State in Myanmar had been detained in 2012 for violation of the Foreigners Act. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Cachar at Silchar, Assam, had awarded a three-month sentence for this violation and ordered their detention pending repatriation."

The ministry said that in accordance with the established procedures and previous precedent, and with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of the Union of Myanmar was able to establish the identity of these individuals as residents of that country. The Government of Myanmar issued Certificates of Identity to facilitate the travel of these individuals to their hometowns in Rakhine State. In parallel, the individuals also requested in 2016 that the Embassy of the Union of Myanmar should issue them relevant travel documents to facilitate their return to their own country.

Upon reconfirming their willingness to be repatriated on October 3, 2018, and with the full concurrence of the Government of Myanmar, in accordance with established procedures and laws, the Government of Assam has arranged for the repatriation of these seven individuals to Myanmar. They were finally handed over at the border town of Moreh in Manipur. But They had been taken from Assam to Manipur to be deported to their home country, added the ministry.