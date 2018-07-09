Rohingya Muslims living dangerously close to Army installations in Hyderabad under scanner

Hyderabad, July 9: At a high-level meeting held here, the looming threat of the Rohingyas living in the city, especially those dangerously close to security establishments were discussed.

The worry for the agencies are those Rohingya Muslims who live in the Kanchanbagh area near Hafeezbabanagar which houses several defence laboratories. There are nearly a 1,000 Rohingya who live in and around these areas and this has posed a huge security risk.

The Army and the Intelligence have told the police to enhance security in these areas as there could be some who would try and target these high-profile installations. While the Defence has already enhanced security, they want the police too to do their bit.

At the meeting, various aspects relating to security were discussed. The terror cases registered against the Rohingyas and also their identity documents were discussed. It was found in many cases that some of the Rohingyas had obtained valid Indian documents. A probe would be ordered into that and necessary action would be initiated, an officer informed OneIndia.

In Hyderabad, there are around 4,000 Rohingyas who reside. Many live close to Hafeezbabanagar and Balapur. There are several high profile installations in these areas. During the meeting the threat perception from the Rohingyas were discussed. Although no dedicated terror camp was found in Hyderabad concerning the Rohingyas was found, Intelligence Bureau officials do not rule out the possibility of some being brain-washed into carrying out strikes.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the threat perception to the Secunderabad Cantonment and also the Army installations in the area. It was decided that the coordination between the state police, intelligence and Army would need to be enhanced.

In the next couple of days, security officials would re-visit the cases filed against the Rohingya Muslims. Those arrested would be questioned and their possible links to terror groups would be analysed, the official also informed.

