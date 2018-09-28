Rohingya influx will remain a challenge: BSF DG

  • search

By
    New Delhi, Sep 28: Outgoing DG BSF KK Sharma declined to comment on West Bengal government's soft approach towards Rohingya refugees.

    Asked about Mamata Banerjee government's approach, KK Sharma said, "It's a statement of fact and I don't want to get into a fresh controversy."

    On the issue of Rohingya influx in India, Sharma said, "We have successfully contained the influx of Rohingyas. However smaller groups often try to enter but we haven't allowed them to enter. It is a serious and constant problem. This will remain a challenge for BSF."

    He agreed that there are a number of terror launching pads along International Border & Line of Control. "Sometimes camps are 5-7 km close to the international border and some are further deep, " Sharma added.

    Sharma vouched for Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) deployed along the order, "This technology is foolproof, no doubt about it. It's only 11 km now but borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh are more than 6500 km. In future, our borders will be more secure," said KK Sharma.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
