Rohan Gupta replaces Divya Spandana as Congress social media head

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta Chairman of party's social media department, replacing Divya Spandana.

"Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Rohan Gupta was in charge of social media during the Gujarat poll campaign in which Congress did reasonably well, winning 77 of the 182 seats in the state assembly. Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party.

The post has been vacant ever since actor turned politician Divya Spandana resigned from the post after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections debacle.

Divya, a former actor who went on to join politics, was appointed as the head of Congress' social media cell in May 2017. Spandana has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party's social media presence. BJP has a robust media cell and a strong online presence.

Spandana, a former MP, has been incommunicado for some time.