Robert Vadra to appear before ED for questing in land deal cases tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 29: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Robert Vadra for questioning in connection with investigation into alleged illegal property deals. He will appear before the agency on Thursday.

The case involves the purchase of properties in London, Dubai, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region. This is the ninth time time he is being called for questioning.

Delhi HC issues notice in ED plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra

A trial court had given him protection from arrest in April, following which the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancelling of the anticipatory bail.

The agency began investigating the Bikaner land scam case in 2015 based on an FIR filed by Rajasthan Police. The state police had filed 18 FIRs in the mater in 2014 followed by cancellation of the deal.

The allegations involve the purchase of a mansion at 12, Bryanston Square in London, which has an estimated value of 1.9 million pounds. Robert Vadra has also been battling allegations of shadowy land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan.