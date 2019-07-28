Robert Vadra posts video of cow that can 'predict future'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 28: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday shared pictures and a video narrating his experience of an outing on the streets while talking about a 'cow which tells the future'.

"You can go out in the streets and learn soo much ... help people, and see the appreciation in their large genuine smiles and get roses in return... You could also know your future by a sacred cow, who nods its head in agreement," Vadra wrote.

Priyanka's arrest unconstitutional, don't turn democracy into dictatorship: Vadra

Vadra who frequently posts on social media and keeps sharing posts, including his visits to different places and his opinions on various issues.

On June 3, a Delhi court allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money-laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks for health reasons, with a warning that he shall not tamper with the evidence.