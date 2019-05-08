Robert Vadra pens Facebook post to PM Modi, says stop making personal attacks against me

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 08: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on May 8 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching personal attacks on him and levelling allegations against him to "digress" from the "glaring" issues facing the country.

In a Facebook post opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoking his name in a rally, Robert Vadra said that he has been at the receiving end of harassment at the hands of the BJP-led government at the Centre. He requested Modi to respect the judicial system by stopping personal attacks.

"11 times being summoned to depose each of 8 to 11 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, in different parts of the country, Court depositions and related orders, etc. BUT NOT ONE allegation has been proven (sic)," he said.

No wish to join politics right now: Robert Vadra

Vadra said he wondered "what did he want to achieve by invoking my name, again and again".

"Simply the nation knows my name is repeatedly used in elections to digress from the failures of your government and their own misdeeds," Vadra alleged.

Earlier in the day, Modi without naming anyone, said at the rally,"This chowkidar has brought the corrupt who looted farmers' land in Delhi and Haryana to the gates of jails. Those who behaved as if they were kings have been made to run around the ED and the courts. With your blessings, justice will be done to the farmers and the corrupt will be put behind bars.''