Robert Vadra hints at joining politics? Check out his Facebook post

New Delhi, Feb 24: After his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made joined active politics with her appointment as a general secretary in the Congress, Robert Vadra on Sunday hinted at joining politics, saying that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

Taking to Facebook, Vadra, wrote, "The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling

"All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people....," Vadra wrote.

Earlier in 2012, Vadra had sparked a buzz when he said he was open to joining active politics.

"If people will wish that, then I will definitely come," Vadra had told reporters during a campaign with Rahul Gandhi in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

But Priyanka quickly ended the speculation saying the media had misunderstood her husband.