  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Robert Vadra hints at joining politics? Check out his Facebook post

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: After his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made joined active politics with her appointment as a general secretary in the Congress, Robert Vadra on Sunday hinted at joining politics, saying that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

    Taking to Facebook, Vadra, wrote, "The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling

    Robert Vadra hints at joining politics? Check out his Facebook post

    "All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people....," Vadra wrote.

    Also Read | Keep her safe, Robert Vadra's message for Priyanka Gandhi

    Earlier in 2012, Vadra had sparked a buzz when he said he was open to joining active politics.

    "If people will wish that, then I will definitely come," Vadra had told reporters during a campaign with Rahul Gandhi in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

    But Priyanka quickly ended the speculation saying the media had misunderstood her husband.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra priyanka gandhi politics

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue