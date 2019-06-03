Robert Vadra granted permission to travel abroad

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 03: A Delhi court on Monday permitted businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to travel abroad for six weeks. Vadra had reportedly sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries, citing health reasons.

The CBI Special Court had reserved its order on Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel abroad on May 29.

The court has reportdly allowed Vadra to travel to USA and Netherlands, but he can't travel to London. Vadra then withdrew his travel request to London.

Court also said that in case any look out circular is issued, it will remain suspended during this period of his trip.

Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is accused in a money laundering case.

Robert Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, had told the court that he has a small tumour in his large intestine and wanted to take a second opinion from doctors in London.

Last month, Robert Vadra was ordered to not leave the country without prior permission by a court that granted him anticipatory bail but imposed several other conditions.