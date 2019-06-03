  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Robert Vadra granted permission to travel abroad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: A Delhi court on Monday permitted businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, to travel abroad for six weeks. Vadra had reportedly sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries, citing health reasons.

    The CBI Special Court had reserved its order on Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel abroad on May 29.

    The court has reportdly allowed Vadra to travel to USA and Netherlands, but he can't travel to London. Vadra then withdrew his travel request to London.

    Court also said that in case any look out circular is issued, it will remain suspended during this period of his trip.

    Robert Vadra granted permission to travel abroad
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is accused in a money laundering case.

    Robert Vadra appears before ED in land grab case

    Robert Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, had told the court that he has a small tumour in his large intestine and wanted to take a second opinion from doctors in London.

    Last month, Robert Vadra was ordered to not leave the country without prior permission by a court that granted him anticipatory bail but imposed several other conditions.

    More ROBERT VADRA News

    Read more about:

    robert vadra delhi court cbi money laundering case

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue