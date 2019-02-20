Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 20: Robert Vadra Wednesday arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning by ED in money laundering case linked to purchase of his London based property.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Tuesday skipped his scheduled appearance before the ED, citing his bad health. They said Vadra's lawyers had informed the investigating officer (IO) of the case their client is unwell and hence will be unable to join the probe related to allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

The ED summoned Robert Vadra on Tuesday in connection with the probe into a money laundering case involving a London property worth 1.9 million pound. The fresh summons came two days after a Delhi court on Saturday extended Mr Vadra's interim bail till March 2. Earlier, the directorate had questioned Mr Vadra for over 24 hours in connection with the case on February 6, 7 and 9.