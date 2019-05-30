Robert Vadra appears before ED in land grab case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday appeared before Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe into alleged money-laundering and illegal land deals.

"Till date, I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approximately 70 hours. In future also, I will cooperate as always, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," Vadra wrote in a Facebook post before questioning.

"I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary is unshakeable I have and will adhere to all summons/norms of the government agencies," he wrote.

Delhi HC issues notice in ED plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) only last week moved a court here seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra in this case and the Delhi High Court had then issued notice to him seeking his response.

The ED, which had grilled Vadra over a dozen times in this case, had told the Delhi HC that it required Vadra's custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order that gave relief to Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency had told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.