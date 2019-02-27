  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

    By
    |

    New Delh, Feb 27: Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

    Robert Vadra

    Vadra arrived at the agency's Jamnagar office in central Delhi at 10.40 a.m.

    The ED has questioned Vadra, for over 42 hours in connection with the case on February 6,7,9 20, 22 and 26.

    The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

    Also Read Robert Vadra hints at joining politics? Check out his Facebook post

    The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

    Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra money laundering case

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue