Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

New Delh, Feb 27: Robert Vadra, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

Vadra arrived at the agency's Jamnagar office in central Delhi at 10.40 a.m.

The ED has questioned Vadra, for over 42 hours in connection with the case on February 6,7,9 20, 22 and 26.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.