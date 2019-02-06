Robert Vadra grilled for 6 hours, questioning to continue today

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 6: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, was on Wednesday questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over six hours in its money laundering probe denied owning any properties in London.

    Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi
    Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, in New Delhi

    According to reports, more than 40 questions have been prepared for Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Two Deputy Directors already questioning him. 

    "I know Manoj Arora. He was once my employee. But he did not write any email on my behalf," Robert Vadra told ED officials, say reports.

    After jostling with a posse of assembled media persons, Vadra entered the ED office at around 3:47 pm, minutes after a team of his lawyers reached the premises. He then signed the attendance register before being taken in for questioning.

    Vadra has denied allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. Vadra has alleged he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

    The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Robert Vadra till February 16 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.

    In addition to this, Vadra had to pay the court a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. The court directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.

    The BJP seized on the questioning of Vadra to attack the Congress and allege he got kickbacks from a petroleum and defence deals took place during the UPA regime.

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a news conference that Vadra bought 8 to 9 properties in London from the money he got as kickbacks from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power. Patra did not provide any evidence to back up his claim.

