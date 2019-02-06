Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 6: Robert Vadra accompanied by wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear in connection with a money laundering case. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left soon after.

According to reports, more than 40 questions have been prepared for Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Two Deputy Directors already questioning him. Shortly, a Joint Director will also join the interrogation.

Delhi: Robert Vadra inside the Enforcement Directorate office, to appear in connection with a money laundering case pic.twitter.com/HIiwLYpMou — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Robert Vadra till February 16 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.

In addition to this, Vadra had to pay the court a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. The court directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.