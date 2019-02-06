Robert Vadra grilled for 5 hours, denies owning properties in London

India

New Delhi, Feb 6: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, was on Wednesday questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over five hours in its money laundering probe denied owning any properties in London, as per reports.

According to reports, more than 40 questions have been prepared for Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Two Deputy Directors already questioning him.

"I know Manoj Arora. He was once my employee. But he did not write any email on my behalf," Robert Vadra told ED officials, say reports.

Delhi: Robert Vadra inside the Enforcement Directorate office, to appear in connection with a money laundering case pic.twitter.com/HIiwLYpMou — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

The Patiala House Court had granted interim bail to Robert Vadra till February 16 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.

In addition to this, Vadra had to pay the court a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. The court directed Vadra to appear before the ED on February 6 in connection with his alleged overseas properties.