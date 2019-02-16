Vadra’s interim bail extended, accuses ED of 'witch hunt' after assets attached

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Feb 16: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case after he said he would appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

The ED has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It had grilled Robert Vadra in this case in Jaipur twice earlier this week. His mother Maureen was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.

Robert Vadra was also questioned by the ED for three consecutive days last week in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

Also Read Bikaner land scam: ED attaches Rs 4.62 cr worth assets of Vadra's company

The ED had on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to Vadra in connection with a money laundering case related to a land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

Claiming "relentless harassment", Vadra wrote: "I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law. I have deposed for almost 6 days; ranging from 8 to 12 hours per day with a 40 minute lunch break, and have been escorted to the washroom."

Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, further said that he has extended full cooperation and obeyed rules whenever summoned in any part of the country.

"Attachment of my work place -- my office and areas that are sub judice, shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive & vicious witch hunt," he claimed.

"When truth sustains and prevails, I suppose an apology is all that will suffice. Will stay determined for justice for me," Vadra said.

Posing in front of a picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Vadra can be seen offering prayers in the photo which he posted along with the Facebook post.

PTI