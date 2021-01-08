YouTube
    Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman deletes pic with Rhea Chakraborty, issues apology for 'unnecessary trouble'

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 08: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was recetly seen spendingsome quality time with 'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman and his brother Raghu Ram.

    Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman deletes pic with Rhea Chakraborty, issues apology for unnecessary trouble

    On Thursday, Rajiv Lakshman took to his Instagram to share lovely pictures with the actress as she joined his family over dinner.

    The picture shows Rhea giving a warm hug to Rajiv. He captioned the post, "My girl."

    Raghu celebrated his son Rhythm's first birthday with his family members and wife Natalie Di Luccio and Rhea joined them to celebrate.

    She was arrested in connection to a drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was granted bail after a month.

    However, hours later Rajiv Lakshman deleted his happy picture with Rhea Chakraborty, that gave rise to controversy this afternoon. He also turned off his comments and released an apology.

      In his statement, Rajiv said, "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I'm happy to meet her again and I wish her well."

      Sushant Singh Rajput

      Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 15:53 [IST]
