Roadblocks before KCR's dream of becoming PM

New Delhi, May 08: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is a player in the Indian politics who is being closely watched by the political analysts and media during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR has made his plans public of forming a Federal Front to give the country a non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and non-Congress government.

He is aiming to bring the Left parties, Janata Dal (S) of Deve Gowda, Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other non-BJP, non-Congress regional parties under the umbrella of the Federal Front.

Though KCR has publically stated that he is not vying for the post of Prime Minister, but a source close to a family member of the TRS chief tells One India that after achieving goal of separate Telangana, KCR 's only dream is to become Prime Minister.

The TRS chief knows his Federal Front will come to existence if the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fails to achieve the majority after the results of Lok Sabha elections are out on May 23.

If this happens then the first roadblock that the KCR will face is that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has already kept Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in waiting to be presented as next Prime Minister to get support of other parties if they are reluctant to rally behind Narendra Modi.

His intense desire to become PM will become the second biggest hurdle, says a political analyst.

Answering a hypothetical question what will happen if the Federal Front is in a position to form next government, the analyst says then also KCR's dream is unlikely to be fulfilled because he comes from a state that has only 17 Lok Sabha seats.

"Such a situation can only arise if BSP-SP sweep Uttar Pradesh, TMC West Bengal, and BJD Odisha, which have 80, 42, and 21 Lok Sabha seats respectively. Only KCR and not anyone else can think that Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, or Naveen Patnaik will allow him to become PM," says the analyst.

In his latest move to form the Federal Front, KCR on Monday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Calling the meeting "highly significant", Vijayan said, "KCR discussed the national political scenario. According to KCR, both fronts (NDA and UPA) may not get the majority and so regional parties will get a prominent role... There were no discussions about Prime Ministerial Candidate."

KCR also had a telephonic conversation with Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

A statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that KCR would meet the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin at his residence here on May 13.

However, the meeting is unlikely as the DMK would not like to irk its partner Congress.

Reportedly, Stalin will be busy campaigning for the bye-elections to the four Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on May 19.

It was Stalin who had proposed the name of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India.

According to the sources, KCR has not lost hope in Tamil Nadu that sends 39 Members of Parliament to the Lok Sabha.

"KCR is still hopeful of roping in DMK if the Federal Front comes in a position of playing a decisive role in the national politics after May 23 as no one is a permanent friend or foe in politics," says a source.

He also plans to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, the wind flowing from West Bengal may not suit KCR as Mamata Banerjee and Congress President Rahul Gandhi seem to have developed a soft corner for each other.

Though both have been fighting elections in West Bengal separately, they have ganged up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

It's notable that the Congress has termed the Federal Front as a B Team of the BJP.