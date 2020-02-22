Road at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 22: A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast, R P Meena said, "A little earlier today, Road No. 9 was reopened by a group of protestors, but later it was closed by another group. Again, a group of protestors have reopened a small stretch, however, still there's no clarity if all protestors have consent on this."

The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said.

Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi since mid-December following a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators in the neighbouring Jamia Millia Islamia that left over 200 students and around 30 policemen injured.