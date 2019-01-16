  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh Yadav, seat share decision soon

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 16: The Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to discuss the matter of seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh.

    The meeting between Chaudhary and Akhilesh Yadav comes after both the SP and BSP agreed to contest on 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh, leaving little room for the RLD to manoeuvre, especially after Mayawati announced that the two seats had been left for the "allies".

    RLDs Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh Yadav, seat share decision soon
    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

    "It was a good meeting with Akhileshji. I feel we will be successful in our effort," ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying. Their meeting came four days after the SP and the BSP announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections to unitedly fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

    Also Read | BSP and SP not joining the swearing-in of Congress CMs a warning signal to the party in UP

    On January 12, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party had announced a tie-up for the upcoming parliamentary elections and said that smaller parties would be accommodated.

    The RLD had earlier said talks for finding a place in the alliance were on. Chaudhary has demanded six of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav rld 2019 lok sabha elections uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue