RLD joins SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, to contest on three seats

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Mar 05: Amid speculation, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) formally joined the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance on Tuesday to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

The RLD's entry is likely to give the Mahagathbandhan a decisive edge in Western Uttar Pradesh, especially among Jats and Muslims, who are said to be the traditional support base of the party.

This was announced by both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary at a press conference in Lucknow.

According to the seat sharing formula, the RLD will contest three seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: DMK to contest in 20 Lok Sabha seats, allies given 20

"Rashtriya Lok Dal will join the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Our workers will work hard to ensure the victory of the alliance on all seats of the state," party leader Jayant Chaudhary said, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Congress, too, is a part of the mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress is with us, it is a part of our alliance. Why do you (media) repeatedly ask if Congress will come with us or not? I have said before also that Congress is part of Mahagatbandhan, they will contest on 2 seats in our alliance," he said.

In a joint press meet, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav had announced that both the parties will contest on 38 seats each, leaving Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress and keeping two seats for other allies who could be included later. Since the SP agrees to give RLD one more seat from its quota, it will be contesting on 37 seats.