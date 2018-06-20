RK Nagar by-polls: Madras HC upholds TTV Dinakaran's win, says,'leader’s victory is valid'

The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld TTV Dinakaran's win in the RK Nagar by-polls. The court said that the leader's victory is valid.

The petitioner had sought a court direction to the EC to suspend the bypoll results and to restrain sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran from functioning as the MLA of the constituency, following allegations of money distribution in the run-up to the byelection. The results of the bypoll were declared on 24 December.

The petitioner had alleged that Dhinakaran, who contested as an independent candidate in the 21 December byelection, had won it by indulging in electoral malpractices.

The ECI had said it had seized around Rs 30 lakh meant to have been distributed to the constituency voters, the petitioner claimed.

He also submitted that he had not received a response so far from the ECI with regard to his 29 December representation on the issue.

Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the state Assembly on Monday, has denied charges of money distribution during the hustings.

