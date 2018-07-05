  • search

RJD to support JD(U) if Nitish Kumar decides to retire: Tejaswi

    Patna, July 5: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday triggered gun against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him to take retirement from politics and asserting that he (Kumar) is not needed in the RJD-led grand alliance.

    Tejashwi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

    While frequently referring to Kumar as "Nitish chacha (uncle)", Tejashwi made his stand on him clear.

    "If Nitish chacha is accepted in the grand alliance, then there will be no bigger opportunist than Tejashwi Yadav. Forgive us, uncle, the grand alliance just does not need you".

    "I have enough time to become CM with the blessings of the people, but Nitish chacha has just four to five more years in his hands," he said, adding that Kumar is now suffering from a "political fever".

    Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejashwi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 21:39 [IST]
