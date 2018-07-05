RJD to support JD(U) if Nitish Kumar decides to retire: Tejaswi

Patna, July 5: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday triggered gun against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him to take retirement from politics and asserting that he (Kumar) is not needed in the RJD-led grand alliance.

Tejashwi, while addressing the party workers on RJD's foundation day programme asked them to be prepared for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Bihar Assembly polls.

While frequently referring to Kumar as "Nitish chacha (uncle)", Tejashwi made his stand on him clear.

"If Nitish chacha is accepted in the grand alliance, then there will be no bigger opportunist than Tejashwi Yadav. Forgive us, uncle, the grand alliance just does not need you".

"I don't want to be the CM because of someone's favour. I will be the CM if people of the state bless me," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Dispelling media reports that the Grand Alliance comprising of RJD,Congress and HAM of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi was willing to take back Kumar, the RJD leader said Kumar was not needed.

"A kind of atmosphere is being created that Grand Alliance is ready to accept Nitish Kumar. Sorry, there is no requirement of you (Kumar)... We are capable enough to make both BJP and JD(U) bite the dust at the hustings," Yadav said.

He also came down hard on some leaders for signalling that it would be impossible for the Grand Alliance to defeat BJP without bringing Kumar in its fold.

"Why some people are getting anxious about getting him on-board. I've neither read nor heard if he (Kumar) has expressed his willingness to join the alliance," he said without taking any names.

Noting that he was aware that Kumar was having "difficulty" with BJP but he wasn't expressing it, Tejashwi Yadav asked the Bihar CM to make a sacrifice like his father Lalu and step aside.

"You (Kumar) should now take retirement and ask JD(U) to extend support to us, we can consider that," he said.

Leading the party in the absence of Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav exhorted the workers and leaders to get ready for the upcoming polls.

"As far as I think BJP may dump chacha (Nitish Kumar) latest by Lok Sabha elections and may hold simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly," said the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly.

Meanwhile, the Bihar's former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav felicitated his younger brother Tejashwi with a 'mukut' (crown) at the event.

