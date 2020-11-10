RJD says it will form government in Bihar

No dispute regarding who will lead the govt if NDA returns in Bihar, says state BJP chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: The trends in Bihar show that the NDA is in the lead. The RJD led Grand Alliance has however said that it is confident of forming the government.

In a tweet, the RJD said, we are in touch with candidates and workers from all fields and the information received from all the districts is in our favour.

Counting will occur by late night. The government of the Grand Alliance is sure. Bihar has changed. All candidates and counting agents remain in the counting hall until the counting of votes is completed, the RJD also said.

हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

The current trends show that the NDA is leading in 129. The Grand Alliance on the other hand leads in 105, while the others have the lead in 9 seats.

The Election Commission had said that the counting would be delayed as the number of EVMs are more. This step was taken to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While in the morning, there were celebrations at the home of Tejashwi Yadav, currently the BJP workers are celebrating outside their Delhi headquarters.