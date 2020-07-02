RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam becomes 4th Bihar legislator to test COVID-19 positive

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, July 02: RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic. Alam has been shifted to an isolation centre in the district, civil surgeon Dr MMP Singh said.

His sample was taken for testing to the Sadar Hospital on Tuesday and the report came on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, state minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra and Congress legislator Anand Shankar Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.