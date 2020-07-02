  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam becomes 4th Bihar legislator to test COVID-19 positive

    By
    |

    Patna, July 02: RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

    RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam becomes 4th Bihar legislator to test COVID-19 positive

    The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic. Alam has been shifted to an isolation centre in the district, civil surgeon Dr MMP Singh said.

    His sample was taken for testing to the Sadar Hospital on Tuesday and the report came on Wednesday evening.

    Earlier, state minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra and Congress legislator Anand Shankar Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bihar

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue