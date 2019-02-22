  • search
    RJD MLA caught carrying 10 bullets at Delhi airport

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Chandra Shekhar, an RJD MLA from Madhepura Sadar, Bihar was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) airport on February 20 on charges of carrying ten bullets in his luggage.

    Security personnel at the revamped Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. PTI file photo

    Ten live bullets of 3.15 bore were recovered from the passenger, the officials said. He was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, they said, adding that he was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

    "The investigation in the case is on and the person has not been arrested till now," a senior police official said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
