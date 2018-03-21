RJD leader likens Nitish Kumar to Shikhandi

RJD leader Bhai Virendra has said that Bihar Chief Minister would prove to be a "Shikhandi" if he does not take action against ministers involved in recent violence in Darbhanga and Bhagalpur.

In epic Mahabharata, Shikhandi is portrayed as a transgender who becomes a reason for the defeat of great warrior Bhishma in the battle of Kurukshetra. In some versions of the Mahabharata, Shikhandi is male but born-female.

"Some union ministers tried to spread violence by making statements against a community in Darbhangana and Bhagalpur, if the Chief Minister has the courage then he should take action against those ministers, else he is proving to be a 'Shikhandi'," news agency ANI quoted Bhai Virendra as saying.

Recently, there were clashes in Darbhanga after reports emerged that a man was beheaded for naming an intersection as 'Narendra Modi Chowk'. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, however, refuted the reports and said that murder in Darbhanga case was due to a land dispute.

In Bhagalpur, Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat was accused of triggering communal clashes. Shashwat was named as an accused in an FIR in connection with the clashes between two communities in Nathnagar on the outskirts of Bhagalpur on Saturday.

Shashwat had led a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, comprising workers of BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal that triggered a communal clash. The clashes occurred in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area.

OneIndia News

