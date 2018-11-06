Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Rizvi writes to PM over ram Temple issue, asks to keep Sunni Waqf Board out of the matter

By
    New Delhi, Nov 6: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The letter says that Sunni Muslims does not have any right over the mosque so make a law considering the compromise reached upon by Shia Waqf Board and Hindu petitioners facilitating a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and 'Masjid e Aman' in Lucknow and throw the Sunni Waqf Board out of this matter.

    Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi
    Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi

    Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi told One India, "If anyone tries to understand the matter then the said disputed structure was built by a Shia Muslim and the illegal structure erected by him that was declared a Sunni waqf illegally by the Sunni Waqf board on February 26, 1944. The matter is still being contested in the court of law." Rizvi said, "My case in this regard is pending with the Supreme Court that it must be hand over to the Shia Community. Sunni community does not have any legal right over it."

    Rizvi said, "There is a need to understand that the mosque was built by Mir Baqi on the debris of a temple and Mir Baqi was a Shia. But now it is no more a mosque and it was a sinful act as it was forcefully done which is as per Islam illegal. Moreover, the Sunni community does not have any locus standai over it. As per evidence the last care taker of the mosque was a Shia so it belongs to Shia community."

    [Ram Temple: Legally speaking, why ordinance route is the only option]

    There was a compromise signed between the Hindu leaders and Shia Central Waqf Board on November 13, 2017 that a temple should be built at the birth place of Lord Ram and also Masjid e Aman in Lucknow. The Shia Community will get the mosque built in Lucknow at the specified place. This will not only give a message to people of the country but across the world. It was signed by Mahant Ramdas, Mahant Dharm Das, Mahant Nritya Gopal Dar and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ram Vilas Vedanti.

    They have sighted the reference of the Allahabad high court that had talked about mutual agreement for the solving this dispute which is not only causing enmity between the two community but also peace of the society. He demanded construction of Ram Temple as per the compromised reached upon by the Hindu petitioners and Shia Waqf Board for the peace and pride of the nation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 21:57 [IST]
