Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock: Syed Salahuddin

New Delhi, May 09: A video of the outfit's 'supreme commander' Syed Salahuddin has surfaced on the internet where he condoles the death of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Salahuddin also heads the United Jihad Council, a Pakistan-based conglomeration of various terror groups sponsored by Pakistan's ISI.

In the 52-second video Salahuddin could be heard saying, "It's a shock for all of us (killing of Riyaz Naikoo) but these 'shahadats' (sacrifices) are going on in Kashmir since long. Since January this year 80 Mujahideens (terrorists) have given their 'Shahadat' (eliminated by the security forces) and all of them were highly educated and trained."

Dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down in an encounter by the security forces on Wednesday.

He has been giving the security forces the slip for the past 7 years. In 2018, he had even offered to surrender but ended up tricking the police and escaped.

Naikoo rose in the ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen eight months after the killing of Burhan Wani. While the killing of Naikoo avenges the deaths of our security personnel, it also comes as a major relief for the security forces as he was a master at propaganda.