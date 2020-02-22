  • search
    Rival NCP factions come face-to-face during Supriya Sule's speech: Report

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 22: Supporters of two rival leaders of Sharad Pawar's party NCP raised slogans against each other when party MP Supriya Sule was addressing workers at Paithan city in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The incident took place on Friday.

    According to news agency Press Trust of India, when Sule was addressing NCP workers, the supporters of party leader Datta Gorde, who had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and those of former MLA Bhausaheb Wagchoure came face-to-face.

    The rival factions started raising slogans against each other, which disrupted Sule's speech. Sule had to intervene and pacify the members of both the groups.

    After the sloganeering ended, Sule continued her speech and reprimanded the members for their misbehaviour.

    "NCP chief Sharad Pawar has put in tremendous efforts to build the party... If the party workers behave in this manner again, they will have to face me," she warned them.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
