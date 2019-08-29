Rituparno Ghosh 56th birth anniversary: Big B to unveil the poster of Ram Kamal's Season's Greeting

Mumbai, Aug 29: On 56th birth anniversary of one of the finest Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh on August 31, Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will unveil the poster of Ram Kamal Mukherjee's second film "A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings" on his social media platform.

Before, unveiling the poster the Bollywood 'Shahenshah' recorded a special video message for director Ram Kamal and his team. The film happens to be India's first feature film to collaborate with United Nations Free and Equal for LGBTQIA cause.

The film stars Celina Jaitly Haag, Lillette Dubey, first transgender actor Shree Ghatak and debutant Azhar Khan.

Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around a mother and daughter relationship with a twist in the tale.

The film also marks the debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu as a playback singer, visually impaired vocalist Sayani Palit and debutant Sarbani Mukherjee. The songs are written by Rabindranath Tagore and music composed by Shailendra & Sayanti.

In a special video message, Big B said, "31st August marks the 56th birth anniversary of Rituparno Ghosh. One of Bengal's most prolific filmmakers. I have the great pleasure and honour working with him in 'The Last Lear'. It is a film in the English language, which was slightly different from what Rituparno has been making."

He also added, "Abhisekh worked with him in 'Antar Mahal', Jaya in 'Sunglass' and Aishwariya worked with him in two films 'Chokher Bali' and 'Raincoat'. His thought process was so clear and so vivid in the way he not only made his films and chose the subjects that he wished to make. And then finally editing the film and bringing it to the audience with the kind of music was certainly a great joy to watch and be a part of."

"We lost him too early. Now Ram Kamal Mukherjee worked as a journalist for more than twenty years and have won accolades for his body of works is paying tribute to Ritu in his second Hindi film Season's Greetings," said the legendary actor.

While talking about the upcoming film "A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings", he stated about the message that the film deals with as it has become India's first film to have official collaboration with United Nations under the Free & Equal for LGBTQIA cause. Now in India the film deals with the abolishment of article 377 and that is a great step forward that has been taken.

Regarding the cast and crew members associated with the film, Senior Bachchan wished everyone, including a leading cast of the film Lillette Dubey, Celina Jaitly, Azhar Khan, Shree Ghatak, producers Aritra Das and Shailendra Kumar. He also wished them delightedly for supporting an independent filmmaker like Ram Kamal who is trying to create different content through his cinema.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee said, "I think this is a very big moment for all of us."

He further added, "I approached Amit Ji because he has worked with Ritu da in The Last Lear, which was loosely based on popular play Aajker Shahjahan. When someone as senior and talented as Amit Ji talks about an Indie filmmaker it holds a lot of importance."

Ram Kamal feels that the power of social media cannot be denied in today's time.

"Amit Ji has a genuine fan following since the last five decades. His love for good cinema and literature is a known story for all. We are living in the time of the digital revolution, and what else could be better than releasing the first look of a film on a digital platform," avers Ram Kamal.

Lead actor Celina Jaitly who plays the role of Romita in the film says, "A true friend continues to heal your broken heart long after you lose your life to it also. Amit Ji's coming on board to launch the poster of our humble venture Seasons Greetings is a true example of the fact that loyalty, faith, and friendship surpasses the weakness of the human body and signifies the strength of the human soul. Additionally, a legend like Amit Ji's belief in a heartfelt humble project like ours is of great encouragement to all who pursue cinema with passion."

Producer Aritra Das who made his foray into Bollywood with Cakewalk, said, "My first film was launched by Dreamgirl Hema Malini Ji and now Shahensha of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Ji launching our second venture Season's Greetings, I don't think I can ask for anything more from God."

Producer and music director Shailendra Kumar feels that this unique step will help the film in reaching out to larger number of people, he said, "Being a Kishore Kumar fan, I grew up watching Amit Ji films. I know almost all his blockbuster songs by heart. When Ram Kamal da mentioned that Amit Ji would unveil the poster of our film, I just couldn't believe. In fact, for a while, I thought he was pulling a prank on me."