Riteish Deshmukh slams Goyal, says '7 years ago, My father would've replied

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 14: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh hit back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who said that his father, former Maharahashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, was busy about getting his son a role in film even when Mumbai was suffering from the 26/11 attack in 2008.

Riteish Deshmukh took to twitter on Monday and pointed out that it was wrong to accuse someone "who is not there to defend himself." He wrote that while it is true that he visited the hotel, it was incorrect of Goyal to claim that he was there ""while the 'shooting and bombing' was happening".

"It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film," Riteish Deshmukh said, adding that his father never ever spoke to a director or a producer to cast him in a film. "I take pride in that," he wrote.

The actor's remark comes after Goyal had accused Vilasrao Deshmukh of finding a role for his son when the 2008 Mumbai attacks took place.

"I am from Mumbai. You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then Congress government was weak and could not do anything. The then chief minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing was going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role," Goyal said on Sunday.