English

Rising Kashmir's editor Shujaat Bukhari shot dead by terrorists

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The terrorists shot dead the editor of the newspaper Rising Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday. The editor, Shujaat Bukhari, was attacked in Press Colony in Srinagar city. It was initially reported that Bukhari and his personal security officer (PSO) were injured, but moments later it emerged that the editor had died. As per latest report, Bukhari's PSo has also succumbed to injuries.

    Shujaat Bukhari (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said. While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added. The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

    It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent. Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed profound grief over Bukhari's killing.

    "Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh dubbed the attack as an act of cowardice.

    "Killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari is act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family," he tweeted.

    Condolences poured in the moment the news spread that Bukhari was shot dead:

    Earlier today, an Army jawan was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. The soldier identified as Aurangzeb is a resident of Rajouri district in Kashmir. He was on his way in a private vehicle when the abduction took place.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir editor terrorists

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue