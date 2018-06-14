Rising Kashmir's editor Shujaat Bukhari shot dead by terrorists

The terrorists shot dead the editor of the newspaper Rising Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday. The editor, Shujaat Bukhari, was attacked in Press Colony in Srinagar city. It was initially reported that Bukhari and his personal security officer (PSO) were injured, but moments later it emerged that the editor had died. As per latest report, Bukhari's PSo has also succumbed to injuries.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said. While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added. The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent. Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed profound grief over Bukhari's killing.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh dubbed the attack as an act of cowardice.

"Killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari is act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family," he tweeted.

Condolences poured in the moment the news spread that Bukhari was shot dead:

inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

Devastating news. @bukharishujaat has been shot dead in Srinagar. Shot coming out of his office. Such an utterly senseless senseless horrific act of violence. Don’t have any words — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) June 14, 2018

Shocked to hear about d attack on d Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar. Reprehensible n condemnable cowardly act of d terrorists — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) June 14, 2018

Heartbreaking the loss of Shujaat Bukhari, an incredibly brave editor & an invaluable voice of middle-ground moderation. This is a loss for all Kashmiri’s, India and the entire journalistic community — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 14, 2018

Earlier today, an Army jawan was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. The soldier identified as Aurangzeb is a resident of Rajouri district in Kashmir. He was on his way in a private vehicle when the abduction took place.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day