    Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as CBI chief

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, on Monday took charge as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director.

    Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as CBI chief

    Further, on his first day as the CBI Director, the agency is expected to approach the Supreme Court over the Saradha chit fund scam it is probing and hence, is trying to interrogate Kolkata top cop, Rajeev Kumar. However, the CBI has alleged that it is facing obstruction from the West Bengal government.

    Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla, was appointed as the new CBI Director on February 2. He will take over the charge from M Nageswara Rao, who is the acting director of the agency. The decision was taken during a meeting of the panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
