    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 30: Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

    Rishi Kapoor’s top ten films: A tribute to the legend who charmed millions with Bobby & Chandni
    Rishi Kapoor

    His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer.

    Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

    Kapoor is the second son of the film director and actor Raj Kapoor. He debuted in his father's 1970 film, Mera Naam Joker, playing a child. Rishi Kapoor's first role as an adult, was opposite Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 film Bobby. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has always known the trick to grab eyeballs.

    Here are the top films:

    1. Karz (1980)
    2. Yeh Vaada Raha (1982)
    3. Saagar (1985)
    4. Nagina (1986)
    5. Naseeb (1981)
    6. Chandni (1989)
    7. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
    8. Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977)
    9. Bobby (1973)
    10. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

