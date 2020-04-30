  • search
    Rishi Kapoor's demise: Daughter Riddhima permitted to travel to Mumbai

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi, along with her family has on Thursday been given permission to travel to Mumbai to attend her father's cremation.

    Amid the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Riddhima and her family have reportedly been trying to obtain the necessary permissions to travel to Mumbai since Wednesday night as the veteran actor was admitted in H N Reliance hospital and in critical condition.

    Riddhima along with 5 family members have got the permission to travel by road to attend her father's cremation, said R P Meena, DCP of south east Delhi.

    Rishi Kapoor died in H N Reliance Hospital on Thursday at 8:45 am at the age of 67.

    Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

    Rishi, who was suffering from cancer returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

    The actor survived with wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

    A fashion and jewellery designer, Riddhima Kapoor is Rishi Kapoor's elder daughter, married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
