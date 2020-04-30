Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here's how Bollywood reacted on Twitter

Mumbai, Apr 30: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

The death of one of India's most celebrated actors has left the world shocked.

"He is no more. He has passed away," his brother Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express grief.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken with the news of demise of Legendary @chintskap Sir. The movies will never be the same again. Rest in peace. Prayers & Duas wishing strength for the family & fans. 🙏 #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Iv0PcIrsG4 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 30, 2020

The world is truly depleted with #RishiKapoor ji gone. Deepest condolences to Ranbir and Neetuji, and the whole Kapoor family.@chintskap Sir's 2nd innings was definitive of a new wave in Indian cinema. To lose both @irrfank & him in 2 days feels like a hard kick in the chest. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 30, 2020

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.