  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rishi Kapoor passes away after two-year battle with cancer, says brother Randhir

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 30: Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI.

    Rishi Kapoor passes away after two-year battle with cancer, says brother Randhir
    Rishi Kapoor

    Rishi was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

    Rishi Kapoor no more: Some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s original chocolate boy

    "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

    Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection".

    After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

    Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

    Rishi made his first screen appearance as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's film "Shri 420", where he appeared in the song "Pyaar hua ekraar hua". This was followed by "Mera Naam Joker". But it was in 1973, with the blockbuster "Bobby", again directed by his father, that he made his debut as a romantic hero. He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades.

    His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar". He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying. His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agnipath" and "Kapoor & Sons".

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about:

    rishi kapoor passes away bollywood

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X